Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Sowers


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Catherine Sowers Obituary

RAWLINGS, Md. - Mary Catherine Sowers, 92, of Van Pelt Drive, Rawlings, MD, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home.
Born on June 23, 1926 at Lonaconing, MD, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose May (Phillips) Robertson and her grandparents who reared her, the late John and Estella Phillips. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Sowers on March 21, 1991; a daughter, Rosemary Bittinger; a sister, Marian Wilson; and other special family members, Jeanette Iser, Dorothy Steele, Isabelle McDonough, Eleanor Cameron, James Phillips and Marian Llewellyn.
Surviving is one daughter, Tammy Files and husband Ron of Romney, WV; a brother, Bob Robertson of Frostburg, MD; two sisters, her twin, Frances Metz of Germantown, MD and Virginia Wilt of Pittsburgh, PA; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and special family members, Walter Phillips of Lonaconing and Betty Stevenson of Frostburg.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush-Hott Cemetery, Burlington, WV.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Western Maryland Health Systems High Level Care and Western Maryland Hospice for their compassionate care. Also a loving thank you to Mrs. Sowers' granddaughters, Amy Ratke and Sheila Fleming, for going above and beyond the call of duty in helping to care for her in her last days.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Sowers' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now