RAWLINGS, Md. - Mary Catherine Sowers, 92, of Van Pelt Drive, Rawlings, MD, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home.
Born on June 23, 1926 at Lonaconing, MD, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose May (Phillips) Robertson and her grandparents who reared her, the late John and Estella Phillips. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Sowers on March 21, 1991; a daughter, Rosemary Bittinger; a sister, Marian Wilson; and other special family members, Jeanette Iser, Dorothy Steele, Isabelle McDonough, Eleanor Cameron, James Phillips and Marian Llewellyn.
Surviving is one daughter, Tammy Files and husband Ron of Romney, WV; a brother, Bob Robertson of Frostburg, MD; two sisters, her twin, Frances Metz of Germantown, MD and Virginia Wilt of Pittsburgh, PA; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and special family members, Walter Phillips of Lonaconing and Betty Stevenson of Frostburg.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush-Hott Cemetery, Burlington, WV.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Western Maryland Health Systems High Level Care and Western Maryland Hospice for their compassionate care. Also a loving thank you to Mrs. Sowers' granddaughters, Amy Ratke and Sheila Fleming, for going above and beyond the call of duty in helping to care for her in her last days.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Sowers' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019