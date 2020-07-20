BURLINGTON - Mary E. Canan, 72, of Knobley Road, Burlington, WV, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on March 5, 1948 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Harry B. and Edna M. (Catlett) Ellifritz. She also was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Kenny Canan; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Canan; eight brothers, James, Harold "Pete", Harry, William, George, Junior, Samuel and Frederick Ellifritz and four sisters, Judith Reynolds, Betty Couch, Violet Devilbliss and Juanita Whittaker.
Mrs. Canan was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. Her home was always the "go to place" for all of the neighborhood kids. She would make grilled cheese sandwiches by the loaf and was always prepared to feed anyone who was in need. She was a 1966 graduate of Keyser High School and was a member of the Church of Christ, New Creek, WV.
Surviving are two sons, Christopher Canan and Phillip Canan and girlfriend, Cassandra Rotruck, all of Burlington; one brother, Robert Ellifritz of Antioch, WV; four sisters, Jean Heckert of Burlington, Bonnie Jenkins of Apache Junction, AZ, Lois Rohrbaugh and husband David of Keyser and Patsy High and husband Kevin of Purgitsville, WV; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Canan's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.