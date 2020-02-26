Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Mary E. (Gardner) White

Mary E. (Gardner) White Obituary
KEYSER - Mary E. (Gardner) White, 87, of Ludwick Street, Keyser, WV, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, WV.
Born on August 31, 1932 in Antioch, WV, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Carrie (Smootz) Gardner. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Madison T. White, Sr. on December 30, 2006; an infant son, Charles W. White; a grandson, Robert F. Loar, III; four brothers, Howard, Edgell, Herman and Branson Gardner and two sisters, Maggie Diegel and Annie Stewart.
Mrs. White was formerly employed at the Kinney Shoe Factory and the Dairy Queen, both in Romney, WV. She was a member of the Antioch United Methodist Church and loved flower gardening.
Surviving are her children, Nancy Dobry and husband John of Keyser, Betty McCracken and husband Larry of Robbinsville, NC, Madison T. White, Jr. and wife Susie of Burlington, WV and Maryann Rotruck and husband Hal of Keyser; one brother, Olen E. Gardner of Carlisle, PA; two sisters, Kathleen Wilt of Westernport, MD and Virginia Gunderson of Columbia, SC; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is a special niece, Sherry Stewart of Baltimore, MD; a special friend, Jeff Beavers of Keyser and her beloved family pet, "Buddy" Dobry.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Shimer officiating.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. White's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020
