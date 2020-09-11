Mary Lenora Hershey Dimlich of Camp Hill, PA peacefully graduated to Glory in her home on September 10, 2020 with her husband and daughter at her side singing hymns.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents John W. and Mamie H. (Harman) Hershey; two siblings, Raymond H. Hershey and Mildred Leatherman. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Robert F. Dimlich; daughter, Lori Dimlich of Camp Hill, PA and her fiancée CJ Martin; sister, Leona Shears of Keyser, WV.
Mary Lenora Hershey was born on June 8, 1935 in Keyser, WV. At the age of eight she accepted the Lord Jesus as her personal savior. In high school she received recognition as the best math student in the state of West Virginia. Following her graduation in 1953, she moved to Washington DC and studied accounting at Strayer Business College and was one of two women in her graduating class. During and after her studies she worked for a CPA firm in Washington DC. In 1964 she became the accountant at Washington Bible College where she would eventually meet Robert in 1970. They were married on August 14, 1971. Mary continued to use her accounting skills to help provide for her family until her retirement. She also used her gifts to serve the Lord by being church treasurer and helping those unable to care for their own finances.
Following Robert's graduation, the couple moved to Worcester, MA in 1973 to start a church. In 1977 they moved to Charlestown, NH where Robert would pastor the Charlestown Bible Church for the next 25 years. Mary accepted all the responsibilities the title of "Pastor's wife" entails. Mary was a fantastic hostess fixing delicious meals for guests on a weekly basis. She taught Sunday school to children for many years and held ladies' Bible studies. After retiring in 2002, Robert and Mary along with Lori took the challenge to go to Germany to start an English-speaking church near four military bases in Stuttgart. Mary continued to serve the church into her 70s mostly behind the scenes. She could normally be found in the church kitchen where she was fixing snacks and giving people hugs and words of encouragement. Mary's greatest ministry was in noticing those in need and providing individual support to them. She spent much of her time writing notes to encourage others. Mary was also gifted with a beautiful high soprano voice which she used to bless many in churches large and small. One of her favorite life experiences was singing in Handel's Messiah.
However, Mary's favorite role was that of wife and mother. She was a faithful praying partner to Robert, the love of her life, for 49 years. Mary was a wonderful mother who spent much time playing with Lori when she was little and teaching her to love learning. Mary and Lori would become not only mother and daughter but best friends. Mary often commented how thankful she was for her family and the love that they shared. Mary's sweet spirit will be missed greatly by her family and friends, but we know we will see her again one day.
Graveside services will take place 12:00 PM Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Duling Cemetery, Keyser, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to ABWE's Global Gospel Fund 0051501. Checks can be made payable to ABWE, PO Box 8585, Harrisburg, PA 17105 or online at abwe.org/give.
