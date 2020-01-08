Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huddleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Huddleston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine Huddleston Obituary
BURLINGTON - Mary Katherine Huddleston, 85, of Afton Lane, Burlington, WV, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on June 13, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Thelma (Deavers) Heber. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Afton Huddleston on October 31, 2008.
Mrs. Huddleston was retired from the textile industry and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia, MD.
Surviving are her children, Mary Margaret Newman of Salisbury, MD, Robert M. Huddleston and wife Belinda of Laurel, MD and Raymond A. Huddleston and wife Eve of Burlington; a brother, Frank Heber of Columbia; a sister, Blanche Glenn of Columbia; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Columbia.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Huddleston's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -