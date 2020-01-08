|
|
BURLINGTON - Mary Katherine Huddleston, 85, of Afton Lane, Burlington, WV, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on June 13, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Thelma (Deavers) Heber. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Afton Huddleston on October 31, 2008.
Mrs. Huddleston was retired from the textile industry and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia, MD.
Surviving are her children, Mary Margaret Newman of Salisbury, MD, Robert M. Huddleston and wife Belinda of Laurel, MD and Raymond A. Huddleston and wife Eve of Burlington; a brother, Frank Heber of Columbia; a sister, Blanche Glenn of Columbia; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Columbia.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Huddleston's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020