Mary M. Brown Miller
1926 - 2020
KEYSER - Mary M. Brown Miller, 94, formerly of Keyser and New Creek, WV, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Egle Nursing Home in Lonaconing, MD.
Born on July 12, 1926 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Lula (Evans) Liller. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands; Ruby Earlan Brown and Noah Miller; a son, Frederick Brown and two brothers, James Liller and Arthur "Bill" Liller. 
Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont, WV.
Surviving is her son, Robert L. Brown and wife Freeda of Laureldale, WV; two grandchildren, Jeff and Jason Brown and two great grandchildren, Adrienne and Nicholas Brown and several nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Miller's request, there will be no public visitation.
A private graveside service will be conducted at the Philos Cemetery, Westernport, MD with Pastor Randy Shoemaker officiating.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Miller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
