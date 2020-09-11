WESTERNPORT- Mary R. Woy "Boots" 92 of Westernport went peacefully to meet her Lord, with her family at her side on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was born in Westernport, MD on May 22, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Harry E. Welsh and Elizabeth (Veach) Welsh. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank B. Woy and her son Bert Woy.

Boots was a member of Divine Mercy/ Saint Peter in Westernport. She graduated from St. Peter's in the class of 1946. She worked for the C& P Telephone after she graduated from high school. She also worked as the librarian at the Westernport Library for several years. She and her husband were members of the El Fidel Dance group for many years. She especially liked spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank UPMC and Egle Nursing Home and her caregivers, Lavona Rosenburg ,Joyce Ritchie, Pat Russell and Robin Clark for their loving care.

Mary is survived by her two loving daughters Cindy Glass and husband Jim of Westernport and Diana "Dobee" Moorehead and husband Jim of Westernport; her sister Eloise Arnold of Westernport and her brother Harry Welsh Jr of Bronx, NY. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and 15 great-Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont, WV on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020 from 5 until 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter in Westernport on Monday at 11 AM with Father Eric Gauchat as celebrant. Interment will follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery. Please remember social distancing and face mask for visitation and Mass.

The family request that Memorials for their Mom be directed to Divine Mercy/ Saint Peter, 127 Church St. Westernport, MD or to UPMC Hospice in Cumberland, MD.



Condolences can be left for the family at www.Fredlockfh. Com.

