KEYSER - Maximillian J. Aikman, 50, of Keyser, West Virginia, formerly of Munhall, PA died on July 27, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Diana Kim (Dixon) Aikman; son of Norbert Aikman and the late Annamaria (Ridge) Aikman; stepson of Noreen (Kudrec) Aikman; loving brother of Stacey, wife Carol, and daughter Madison Aikman-Dauses, Edward Aikman, Travis (Nicole) Aikman and the late Jessica Aikman.
Max will be missed by his beloved dogs Scrappy and Buddy.
Arrangements were entrusted to the William R. Welsh Funeral Home. Obituary provided by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Maxmillian's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.