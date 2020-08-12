1/1
Maximillian J. Aikman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maximillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEYSER - Maximillian J. Aikman, 50, of Keyser, West Virginia, formerly of Munhall, PA died on July 27, 2020. 
He was the beloved husband of Diana Kim (Dixon) Aikman; son of Norbert Aikman and the late Annamaria (Ridge) Aikman; stepson of Noreen (Kudrec) Aikman; loving brother of Stacey, wife Carol, and daughter Madison Aikman-Dauses, Edward Aikman, Travis (Nicole) Aikman and the late Jessica Aikman.  
Max will be missed by his beloved dogs Scrappy and Buddy.  
Arrangements were entrusted to the William R. Welsh Funeral Home. Obituary provided by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Maxmillian's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved