FORT ASHBY - Maxine Katherine Bowman, 90, of Fort Ashby, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at home.
Born August 23, 1929 in Champwood, WV, she was the daughter of the late Guy Edward Kimble and Tressie (Shreve) Kimble.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bowman; a son, Glenn Bowman; a daughter, Roseanna England; a grandson, Chad Oates; brothers, Lindberg, Donald, and Kenneth Kimble; and, sisters, Minnie Jane Kimble, Nina McCarty, and Tina Alt.
Maxine was a graduate of Fort Ashby High School.
Mrs. Bowman and her husband had enjoyed living in Oviedo, Florida from 1967-2006, where she had been a school bus driver.
She belonged to Grace Fellowship of Mineral Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Smith and husband Larrie, Newville, PA, and Kathy Hott and husband Neal, Fort Ashby; daughter-in-law, Judy Bowman, Keyser; son-in-law, John England, TN; sisters, Shirley Baldwin, Ridgeley, and Sue Ann Itnyre, Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren; and, several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Friends will be received at Mineral Baptist Church on Monday from 11 AM until 1 PM. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM, with Pastor Kris Lengel, officiating.
Interment will be in Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mineral Baptist Church, P.O. Box 140, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020