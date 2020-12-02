LONACONING - Maxine Lorena Mae McDowell, 86, a resident of the Egle Nursing Home, Lonaconing, MD for the past four and a half years, formerly of 21st Bridge Road, Rawlings, MD, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland in Cumberland, MD.
Born on September 20, 1934 at home in Dawson, MD, she was a daughter of the late Leonard E. Iser, Sr. and Bessie (Taylor) Grant; her stepmother, Jeanette Iser and stepfather, Marshall Grant. She also was preceded in death by her husband, William S. McDowell, Sr. on May 17, 2014; a granddaughter, Shelley McDowell; four brothers, Walter Iser and Thomas, Paul and Clifford Grant and three sisters, Tracie Iser, Patricia Bothwell and Naomi Kile.
Mrs. McDowell a 1952 graduate of Bruce High School and was retired as a bank teller with the former F&M Bank with 20 years of service. She also was employed as a cashier at the former Davidson's Army/Navy Store in Keyser, Phyll and Bob's Hallmark Store and was an Avon representative. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed crafting, ceramics and crocheting.
Surviving are her children, Melissa Davis of McCoole, MD, Bill McDowell, Jr. and wife Betty of Cresaptown, MD, Terry McDowell and wife Diane of Keyser and Alison Smith and husband Ken of Keyser; nine grandchildren, Adria Davis, Shelby Doman and husband David, Sarah Rentas and husband Jeffrey, Erin Stonebraker and husband Pat, Bryan McDowell and wife Kara, Tyler Smith and wife Sarah, David McDowell and wife Jeanie, Natalie Cardella and husband Chad and Katie McDowell; 15 great-grandchildren, Kain, Madison, Andrew, Gabriella, Evan, Hailey, Ethan, Erica, Carlynn, Anthony, Adrianna, Ehren, Luke, Felicity and Carson and a great-great grandson, Chason. Also surviving are three brothers, Leonard Iser, Jr. of Rawlings, Gary Grant of Washington, DC and Vernon Grant of Harpers Ferry, WV and five sisters, Bernice Treutle of Keyser, Beverly Cadwallader of Gilmore, MD, Betsy Rice of Keyser, Rebecca Miller of Barton, MD and Kelly Iser of Yemmasee, SC.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation.
A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Dawson Cemetery, Dawson, MD with Pastor Randy Shoemaker officiating.
Those attending the service are reminded that face masks are required and all social distancing guidelines are to be observed.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to the staff at Egle Nursing Home for the exceptional care they provided for Maxine for the last several years.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. McDowell's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.