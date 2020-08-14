1/1
Maxine (Stickley) Thrush
BURLINGTON - Maxine (Stickley) Thrush, 92, of Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, WV, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Hampshire Center in Romney, WV with her daughter, Jan holding her hand.
Born on October 4, 1927 in Burlington, WV, she was a daughter of the late John Russell and Violet Geneva (Ebert) Stickley. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Vause Thrush, Jr. and an infant daughter, Linda Karen Thrush.
Mrs. Thrush was a 1945 graduate of Keyser High School and attended Catherman's Business School in Cumberland, MD. She was employed as a financial secretary for the Mineral County Board of Education for 27 years. She was a life long member of the Burlington Union Church where she served as the secretary for many years and received her 50 year pin in 2018 from Alkire Chapter # 10, Order of the Eastern Star in Keyser.
Maxine was the "rock of the family" and in her no nonsense, matter of fact way, she loved and cherished her family members and all those she came in contact with. She so looked forward to getting her newspaper from her great- grandson, Remy and listening to his school stories and sharing her love of dressing up with her great-granddaughter, Eden, who shared her new dance moves with her. 
Surviving are her son, Jim Thrush and her daughter and caregiver, Jan Veach, both of Burlington; two grandchildren, Eric Veach and Jami Cox; five great-grandchildren, Remington and Eden Veach and Cooper, Jake and Walker Cox; a sister, Delores Kesner of Keyser; nephew, Steve Kesner; niece, Sherri Arnold and her son Tyler, all of Burlington and her "adopted" family from Florida, Steven and Cindy McLaughlin.
At Mrs. Thrush's request, there will be no visitation. 
A graveside service will be conducted at the Church Hill Cemetery, Burlington, on October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Burlington Union Church, P.O. Box 87 Burlington, WV 26710.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Thrush's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel
2266 Northwestern Turnpike
Burlington, WV 26710
304-289-3727
