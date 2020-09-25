1/1
Maxine (Stickley) Thrush
BURLINGTON - Maxine (Stickley) Thrush, 92, of Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, WV, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Hampshire Center in Romney, WV with her daughter, Jan holding her hand.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Burlington Union Church, Burlington, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Face masks are required as well as observing social distancing.
Interment will be held at Church Hill Cemetery, Burlington, at a later date. 
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Burlington Union Church, P.O. Box 87 Burlington, WV 26710.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sep. 25 to Oct. 2, 2020.
