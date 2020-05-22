|
KEYSER - Melvin Wayne Weimer, 84, of Pine Swamp Road, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on March 29, 1936 in Swanton, MD, he was a son of the late Webster Elsworth and Hallie (Winters) Weimer. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Lola Barfield.
Mr. Weimer was a 1954 graduate of Bruce High School and was retired from the Westvaco Luke Mill. He attended the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly, Keyser. He was an avid picker and collector and enjoyed going to yard sales. He also was a talented musician playing with several musical groups over the years on the guitar, bass and dobro.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Jean M. (Funkhouser) Weimer; four children, Michael Wayne Weimer of Fountain, WV, Craig Stephen Weimer of Keyser, Eric Glenn Weimer of Rawlings, MD and Stacy Jean Ogline of Keyser; one brother, Donald Elsworth Weimer and wife Kim of South Carolina and a sister, Louela Boyce of Oakland, MD. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Valerie Gorman and husband Thomas, Tyler Weimer, Keisha Ogline and Jordon Stickley and husband Matthew and five great-grandchildren, Landon and Mylee Gorman, Harper Foster, Bentley Stickley and Owen Braithwaite.
Due to the current health concerns and Mr. Weimer's request, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Weimer's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 22 to May 29, 2020