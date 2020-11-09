1/1
Menona M. Hawkins
KEYSER - Menona M. Hawkins, 88, of Fort Ashby Road, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on July 4, 1932 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Edgar A. and Mildred M. (Bayse) Parker. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Hawkins, Sr., on February 22, 1992; a son, Scott Hawkins; two sisters, Dorsia Westfall and Betty Barbarito and two brothers, Edgar Parker, Jr. and Roy Parker.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Cheshire and husband Bill of Westernport, MD and Joann Lee and husband Warren of Keyser; a stepson, Edward G. Hawkins, Jr. and wife Vicki of Florida; two grandchildren, Damon and Casey Lee and a brother, Donald Parker and wife Ellen of Three Churches, WV. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Hawkins' request, there will be no visitation or services.
Inurnment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Hawkins' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2020.
