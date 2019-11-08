|
SWANTON, Md. - Merry Leeson Paugh, 76, of Mount Zion Rd. in Swanton, MD, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Gilchrist Hospice Center in Baltimore County.
Born December 25, 1942 in Sparrows Point, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. Leeson Sr. and Elsie (Hagy) Leeson.
Raised in Cockeysville, she moved with her late husband, Harold Leo Paugh, to Dundalk in 1971. The couple relocated to Swanton in 1981, where she remained an active member of the community until her passing.
Merry was also preceded in death by her three stepdaughters, Shirley Jean Paugh, Connie May Paugh, and Betty Jane Phillips; and a sister, Emily M. Williams.
Surviving is her stepson, Richard E. Paugh of Dundalk, MD; two stepdaughters, Catherine M. Tasker and Judy A. Garcia of Cross Timbers, MO.; her brother, Lawrence E. Leeson Jr. of Sparks, MD, sister Jane L. Cross of York, PA; 12 grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephews, and several great, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Zion UM Church, 2445 Mount Zion Rd., Swanton, MD 21561; or Garrett County Community Action: Aging, Health, and Nutrition Services (Meals on Wheels), 104 E. Center St., Oakland, MD 21550.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019