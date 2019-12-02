|
|
KEYSER - Michael Joseph Cox, 59, of Winchester, VA, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.
Born on June 29, 1960 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Arvella L. (Hall) Cox and George L. and Leoda F. (Kimble) Cox of Keyser. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a stepsister, Jean Sargent and a stepbrother, George Kimble.
Surviving, in addition to his father and stepmother are two brothers, Donald L. Cox and wife Barbara and Craig J. Cox and wife Barbara, all of Keyser; a stepbrother, Paul Carr of Rawlings, MD; a stepsister, Debbie Rinker and husband Mike of Keyser and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Cornerstone Ministries, McCoole, MD, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Cox's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019