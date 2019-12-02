Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Cox Obituary
KEYSER - Michael Joseph Cox, 59, of Winchester, VA, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.
Born on June 29, 1960 in Cumberland, MD, he was a son of the late Arvella L. (Hall) Cox and George L. and Leoda F. (Kimble) Cox of Keyser. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a stepsister, Jean Sargent and a stepbrother, George Kimble.
Surviving, in addition to his father and stepmother are two brothers, Donald L. Cox and wife Barbara and Craig J. Cox and wife Barbara, all of Keyser; a stepbrother, Paul Carr of Rawlings, MD; a stepsister, Debbie Rinker and husband Mike of Keyser and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Cornerstone Ministries, McCoole, MD, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Cox's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -