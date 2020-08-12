1/1
Michael Scott Arbogast Sr.
1961 - 2020
MAYSVILLE - Michael Scott Arbogast Sr. age 59 of Maysville, WV passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Deer Park, Maryland as a result of an accident. 
   Michael was born February 4, 1961 in Keyser, WV and was the son of Blondell Arbogast of Scherr, WV and the late Shirley (Hawk) Arbogast. 
   Michael is survived by his wife, Sheri (Mullenax) Arbogast; two sons, Michael Arbogast, Jr. and Amber Mongold of Maysville, WV and Saul (Ashley) Arbogast of Scherr, WV; one daughter, Katlyn Dayton of Maysville, WV; two step sons, Jared (Amber) Miller of Keyser, WV and Derek (Julia) Miller of Morgantown, WV; three grandchildren, Peyton Shillingburg, Madison Arbogast and Wyatt Dayton; five step grandchildren, Paxton Miller, Payson Miller, Pylor Miller, Lennox Miller and Cruz Miller;  one sister, Kelly Arbogast of Keyser, WV.
 Michael graduated from Keyser High School in 1979.  He worked at Kessel Lumber Company, Mt. Storm Power Station, Westvaco, and owned A &A Electric which he ran for several years with his sons. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and aggravating his grandchildren.    
 Michael was a member of the Petersburg Masonic Lodge # 145, Potomac Highlands Shrine Club, and Royal Order of the Jesters #13.
  In honoring Michael's request, his body will be cremated and there will be no services. 
   Memorials in memory of Michael may be made to Osiris Shrine, P.O. Box 2048, Wheeling, WV  26003.                 
    Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, WV                                                                                                        
 

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
