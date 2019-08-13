Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Front Royal, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Front Royal, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Walker Stephen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Lynn Walker Stephen


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Lynn Walker Stephen Obituary
KEYSER - Michele Lynn Walker Stephen, 50, of Keyser, WV, formerly of Front Royal, VA, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV.
Born on May 2, 1969 at Bethesda, MD, she was a daughter of Linda (Lawson) Yancey and her husband Bobby of Winchester, VA and the late Michael Rippeon, Sr. 
Michele was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving is her husband John L. Stephen, Jr.; two children, Brandy Walker and Jamie Walker and wife Miranda, all of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Everlee Walker and Addie and Blake Adams; two brothers, Mark Graves and Michael Rippeon and two sisters, Cindy Tewalt and husband Jamie and Crystal Vincent, all of Front Royal.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. 
Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Friends may also call at the Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted immediately following at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Bennett's Chapel Cemetery, Front Royal.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Michele's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now