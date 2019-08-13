|
KEYSER - Michele Lynn Walker Stephen, 50, of Keyser, WV, formerly of Front Royal, VA, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV.
Born on May 2, 1969 at Bethesda, MD, she was a daughter of Linda (Lawson) Yancey and her husband Bobby of Winchester, VA and the late Michael Rippeon, Sr.
Michele was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving is her husband John L. Stephen, Jr.; two children, Brandy Walker and Jamie Walker and wife Miranda, all of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Everlee Walker and Addie and Blake Adams; two brothers, Mark Graves and Michael Rippeon and two sisters, Cindy Tewalt and husband Jamie and Crystal Vincent, all of Front Royal.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Friends may also call at the Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted immediately following at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Bennett's Chapel Cemetery, Front Royal.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Michele's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019