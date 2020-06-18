KEYSER - Michelle Lee Butts, 48, of Keyser, WV died on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Born on December 2, 1971 in St. Petersburg, FL, she was a daughter of the late Harold G. Butts, Sr. and Linda C. (Evans) Lewis and stepfather, Melvin L. Lewis of Keyser, WV.
Michelle was employed as a manager at Goodwill Industries in Keyser. She was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan and enjoyed walking.
Surviving, in addition to her parents are two children, Allison Nester and Jaiden Davis Washington Price, both of Keyser; a brother, Harold "Gene" Butts, Jr. and wife Jacqueline of Keyser; a sister, Miranda Sue Lewis of Keyser and a niece, Ella Lewis.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be in the Burgess Family Cemetery, Laureldale, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Michelle's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
