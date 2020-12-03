WESTERNPORT, MD - Milburn Wayne Ziler, Sr., 62, of Westernport, died on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland.
Born on August 8, 1958 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late James L. Ziler, Sr. and Shirley (Mayhew) Ziler. He is also preceded in death by his brother, James L. "Zuke" Ziler, Jr. and his two sisters, Rhonda K Ziler and Idabelle Ziler.
Milburn retired from G Force Mining Security Company and formerly employed by Aetna Saw Mill Company. He was a member of the Bonnieview Ministries, Keyser. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, the love of his life.
Surviving are his children, Rebecca Lupis and husband Frederick, Monica Ziler both of Westernport, Milburn Ziler, Jr. and wife Amber of Lonaconing, MD, Daisy Wilkins and husband Joseph, James Ziler, Sr. and wife Krystal and Rodney Ziler all of Westernport; his brother, Timothy Ziler and his grandchildren, Billie Lupis, Zachery Lupis, Bryson Wilkins, Joella Wilkins, Makayla Ziler, Bradley Ziler, Marissa Ziler, James Ziler, Jr., Dalihia Ziler and Hayley Baker.
Due to the current health concerns, a private family service will be held with committal in Sinclair Memorial Park, Cross, WV.
Arrangements entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Milburn W. Ziler, Sr. to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023
Condolences may be left for the family after Milburn's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com