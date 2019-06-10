Home

Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
Mildred irene Ross Obituary
KEYSER - Mildred Irene Ross, 97, a former resident at Potomac Heights in Keyser, passed away on June 7, 2019 at Clary Grove, Martinsburg.
Born March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Edna (Boyce) Parker. She is also preceded in death by her husband, W. Clark Ross, her daughter, Carol Niland, and her brothers, Carl Parker and Raymond Parker.
Mrs. Ross was of Presbyterian faith. She was a longtime resident of Potomac Heights in Keyser. She was a member of the Keyser VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Ross is survived by her grandson, Rick Niland and his wife, Barbie of Bunker Hill; her great granddaughter, Shay Petitto and her husband, Michael of Morgantown; her siblings Elaine Pendergast, Mary Lou Metcalf and Jim Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Mrs. Ross' wishes, she was cremated.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 10 to June 17, 2019
