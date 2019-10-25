|
COLUMBIA, Md. - Mildred Jeanette (Hershey) Leatherman, 86, of Columbia, MD passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Center Howard County on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Born in Keyser, WV on December 27, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Mamie (Harman) Hershey and John W. Hershey. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Zedekiah "Ray" Leatherman on March 16, 2009; her brother Raymond Hershey and her daughter-in-law Denise Leatherman.
She is survived by her son David Leatherman of Columbia; grandchildren Adam Leatherman, Erin Leatherman, and Samuel Leatherman and her two sisters, Leona Shears of Keyser and Mary Dimlich of Germany. She will also be remembered by a loving community of neighbors, friends, and extended family. Everyone loved Millie.
While Millie traveled the world in her career with the Department of State, she was proudest of her title of Grandmother. She had an ever present relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and for the last decade, was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ellicott City, MD.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Duling Cemetery, Keyser.
The family would like to give thanks to her Church Family, care givers at Harmony Hall and her C.N.A. Diana for the unconditional care they provided.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Leatherman's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019