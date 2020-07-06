HERNANDO, Florida - Mildred Leah "Millie" Murphy, 71, formerly of Elk Garden, WV, passed away on March 20, 2020.

The family of Mildred Leah "Millie" Murphy will have a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to honor her memory at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July, 12, 2020 at Nethkin Hill Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome to attend this service to honor Millie's life.

She is survived by her brother, Gerald Murphy, Jr. and sisters, Luverna Cosner and Shirley Murphy.

While her bright and beautiful smile is no longer with us, her memory will forever remain within all of us.

MILLIE - a beloved Mother, Daughter, and Sister. May she forever rest in peace.





