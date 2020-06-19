ELK GARDEN - Mildred M. Moreland, 80, of Elk Garden, WV, peacefully went to be with our Savior surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home.
Born on April 24, 1940 in Shaw, WV, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Eula D.J. (Stemple) Knotts.
Mildred dedicated many years to the Mineral County Aging and Family Services in Elk Garden as a cook. Her loving nature afforded her numerous volunteer opportunities including Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School teacher, church secretary and any other ministry opportunities within the church and community. She was active with community dinners and providing solace and comfort for the bereaved or anyone in need. No one was a stranger or unwelcome at her table. She often used her crafting gift as a means to minister to others and many people today are still praying while wrapped in one of her lovingly crafted prayer shawls and afghans.
Surviving is her loving husband of 61 years, Harley K. Moreland; her six children, Harley K. Moreland, Jr. and wife Cynthia, James E. Moreland and wife Cynthia, Pamela L. Hipp and husband Dale, Carter L. Moreland and wife Cindy, Gregory A. Moreland and wife Mandi and Daniel Scott Moreland and wife Kristen; grandchildren, Harley K. Moreland, III, Jessica Moreland, Jessica Moreland, Amy Moreland, Garron Moreland, Sadie Moreland, Sharley Moreland, Nicole Delaney, Robert Delaney, Nathan Hipp, Trevor Hipp, Carter Moreland, Jr., Justin Moreland, Kelsey Moreland, Emily Moreland, Abigail Moreland, Leah Moreland, Josiah Moreland and Daniel S. Moreland, Jr.; 14 great-grandchildren, Jenna, Lindsay, Mattox, Cohen, Jameson, Jaxon, Riley, Kaylin, Ellie, Noah, Cooper, Finley, Harper and Everson. Also surviving are two siblings, Rachel Monda and Clifford Knotts and numerous blessed nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Elk Garden Assembly of God Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 2-6 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the church on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Moreland Family Pastors officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Moreland's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
