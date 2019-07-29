|
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mildred Strother, 92 of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Clarksburg, WV and Keyser, WV, passed away peacefully at her home July 23, 2019.
She was born January 31, 1927 in Keyser WV and was the daughter of the late John Wesley Mills and Martha (Hottinger) Mills. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Frank Strother, sisters Arvella (Mills) Ack, Idella (Mills) Krumpack, Virginia (Mills) Woy, brothers Ivan Mills, Horace Mills, Forrest Mills, Paul Mills and Garland Mills and a grandson Ross Sepsi.
Mrs. Strother, a 1945 graduate of Keyser High School, was a member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church in Clarksburg, WV and employed with the Girl Scouts of America and Meals on Wheels.
Millie was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who is survived by her sister Pauline (Mills) Calhoun, son Greg and wife Nancy (Diamond) Strother, daughter, Debra (Strother) Sepsi, grandchildren Leigh (Sepsi) and husband Marquell Stevens, Karen Evans, Matthew and wife, Lisa (Bridgewater) Strother, Krista (Strother) and husband Andrew Dicksey and great-grandchildren Sophia Sepsi, Logan Strother and Aislynn Strother, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. Strother's request, there will be no public visitation.
A graveside service will be conducted in the chapel of the Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Wayne Gosnell officiating.
Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your charities of choice.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, or mourning, or crying or pain. These things of the past are gone forever." Revelation 21:4
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Strother's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019