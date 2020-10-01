







MARTINSBURG - Miranda Lynn Niland 25 of Martinsburg, WV passed away on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 losing her battle with addiction.

She was born on June 23, 1995 at Cumberland, MD. She was a 2013 graduate of Hedgesville High School. She worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Macy's in the Martinsburg area.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert W. Niland and Wayne Shaw, her great-grandmothers, Mary Garland and Rose Lee Bartlett, Great Grandfather, R.K. Bartlett, and Great-Great Grandmother, Alverda Rotruck.

Miranda is survived by her Parents, Mother, Lisa Shaw McIntyre of Martinsburg, her Father Robert K. Niland of Keyser and Step-Father ,James R. McIntyre of Martinsburg and a son, Caiden Lee Carter Shaw and his Father, Ricky Lee Day Jr of Martinsburg, her Grandparents, Gary Shaw and wife Mary Jane of Keyser, WV, Mary Shaw Keller and husband Gary Keller Sr of Westernport, MD, Sharon Niland of Keyser, her Great Grandmother Dorothy Shaw of Keyser, and Ruth Reeves of Points, WV; Great Grandfathers, Lee Garland and Don Riley of Keyser.

She is also survived her aunts and uncles; Jason (Misty) Shaw, Jeff (Micah) Shaw, Cheryl (Dan) Hika, Tonya (Mike) Mongold, Mandy (Troy) Graves, and Jake Hartman, and four step-brothers Jason Flynn (Tori), Justin McIntyre (Whitney),Michael McIntyre, Colby Sisler and step-sister, Codie Clanagan; and many cousins.

Miranda never wanted to be defined only by her addiction and mistakes; she was so much more than that. She was feisty and outspoken but would do anything for anyone and always lit up the room with her smile and sense of humor, even while struggling with her demons.

She loved her family deeply, especially her son Caiden, he was the light of her life. She wanted to adopt every animal she saw, and play with every child she came across. Spending time with her son was her favorite thing to do. She sang her favorite songs in the car at the top of her lungs, daily snapchats for friends and family of Bubby (Caiden). That was Miranda …. This amazing girl should be remembered for this and not her mistakes. This strong attitude with a fierce drive and loving beautiful heart that wanted to help others is one the many things that she can be defined by, not her addiction. Miranda wanted to live; she had dreams of a future career, and a son that she loved more than anything in the world. She fought hard all the way to the end, but could not break the chains of this demon that's wiping out a generation. Miranda isn't just another statistic or just "another one gone to soon" she was a great heart with a bright future and a gift that the world lost and can never be replaced. So the best way to honor Miranda is for people who read this or knew her to think twice before you judge an addict.

The family will receive friends at the Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont, WV on Monday October 5, 2020 from 11AM to 1PM.

A Graveside service will follow at Thrush Cemetery.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of masks and social distancing would be appreciated.

The family request that Memorials for Miranda be directed to the Fredlock Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

