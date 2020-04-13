|
|
PURGITSVILLE - Mollie Ann Prosser, 79, of Prosser Drive, Purgitsville, WV, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.
Born on July 18, 1940 in Houlton, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Cecil and Nina (Bither) Stewart. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Dwinel Robert Prosser on March 31, 1986; a son, Michael Lawrence Devoe; a daughter, Michelle Ann Riley two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Stewart and her significant other, Stewart E. Toof on June 1, 2000.
Mrs. Prosser was retired as an inspector with Superior Electric in Bristol, CT. She enjoyed playing Bunco and was a former member of the Leftovers Group in Keyser.
Surviving are one son, Robert W. Prosser and wife JoAnne of Purgitsville; six grandchildren, Tosha Kesner, Lindsey Nash, Robert Prosser, Antoinette Prosser and Eric and Christopher Riley; three great grandchildren, Bradley and Wyatt Nash and Kenneth Prosser; a sister, Carolyn Seward of Plainville, CT and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are faithful furry companions, "Miss Mollie" and "Mikey."
Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Prosser's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020