ROMNEY - Nancy Ann "Nan" Simms, 65, of Beam Road, Romney, WV, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Born on August 27, 1953 at Arlington, VA, she was a daughter of the late James Richard Needham, Jr. and Martha Virginia (Wayne) Needham. She also was preceded in death by a brother, James Richard Needham, III.
Mrs. Simms was employed as an office manager with several nonprofit organizations. She was a member of the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington and was a life member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department. She was also actively involved in the SHIP Food Program.
Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Albert L. "Al" Simms, Jr., her children, Wayne L. Simms of Kentucky, Tanya A. Hornagold and husband Eric of Romney and Cheri L. Staggs and husband David of Burlington; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Council and husband Ryan of Riverside, CA; two brothers, David Needham of Arlington and Dan Needham of Ogden, Utah; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; two nieces and two nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Caplinger officiating.
Interment will be in the Arnold Cemetery, Junction, WV. Burlington Volunteer Fire Department will accord graveside fireman's rites.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 2266 Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, WV 26710 to assist in defraying final expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Simms' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 7 to June 14, 2019