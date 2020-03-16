Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carol Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Carol Baldwin Obituary
CUMBERLAND _ Nancy Carol Baldwin, 74, of Cumberland, MD formerly of McCoole, MD and Keyser, WV passed away at her home on March 15, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1945.  She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Edwin F. and Elsie H. Baldwin, and a brother Lawrence E. Baldwin.
Nancy was a member of Keyser Presbyterian Church and retired from Westvaco.  She was an avid reader and loved talking to her family on the phone.
She is survived by her only sister, Dianne (David) Trimmier of Springfield, WV, and two nephews, Robert (Katie) Trimmier of Wheeling WV and James Trimmier of Monroeville PA. She also had two great nephews, Kaleb and Jacob Trimmier of Wheeling WV.
Arrangements are pending with Wilhelm-Eakin Funeral Home P.A. 
Inurnment of her cremains will take place at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown WV.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -