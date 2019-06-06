|
NEW CREEK - Naomi J. (Moreland) Fridley Amtower, 89, of New Creek, WV, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Grant Rehab and Care Center in Petersburg, WV.
Born on June 2, 1930 at Mount Storm, WV, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. and Lana (Helmick) Moreland. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Frederick Fridley on February 26, 1975 and Lake Amtower on April 11, 2015; a stepson, Larry Amtower; a granddaughter, Charmin Lynn Fridley; three brothers, Clarence, Otis and Cletus Moreland and two sisters, Oreta Jones and Mary Cosner.
Mrs. Amtower was retired from the Grant County Board of Education. She was a member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, Bismarck, WV and was a also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW, Keyser, WV.
Surviving are two sons, Allen Fridley and wife Donna and Gary Fridley and wife Elaine, all of Mount Storm; a daughter, Kathy Grubb and husband Richard of Mount Storm; a stepson, Galen Amtower and wife Sherri and a stepdaughter, Geraldine Amtower, all of Keyser. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Michael Fridley and wife Dorothy, Stacy Baker and husband Charles, Chad Fridley and wife Tammy, Jeff Grubb and Kimberly Fridley and Charlie Cosner; seven great-grandchildren, Alexis, Wyatt, Samantha, Danielle and Dustin Fridley and Addisyn and Brooklynn Baker; two step grandchildren, Dominic and Carla Amtower and two step great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. John Walker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Bismarck.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Amtower's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019