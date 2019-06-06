Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Locust Grove Church of the Brethren
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Locust Grove Church of the Brethren
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Fridley Amtower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi J. Fridley Amtower


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Naomi J. Fridley Amtower Obituary
NEW CREEK - Naomi J. (Moreland) Fridley Amtower, 89, of New Creek, WV, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Grant Rehab and Care Center in Petersburg, WV.
Born on June 2, 1930 at Mount Storm, WV, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. and Lana (Helmick) Moreland. Twice married, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Frederick Fridley on February 26, 1975 and Lake Amtower on April 11, 2015; a stepson, Larry Amtower; a granddaughter, Charmin Lynn Fridley; three brothers, Clarence, Otis and Cletus Moreland and two sisters, Oreta Jones and Mary Cosner.
Mrs. Amtower was retired from the Grant County Board of Education. She was a member of the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, Bismarck, WV and was a also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW, Keyser, WV.
Surviving are two sons, Allen Fridley and wife Donna and Gary Fridley and wife Elaine, all of Mount Storm; a daughter, Kathy Grubb and husband Richard of Mount Storm; a stepson, Galen Amtower and wife Sherri and a stepdaughter, Geraldine Amtower, all of Keyser. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Michael Fridley and wife Dorothy, Stacy Baker and husband Charles, Chad Fridley and wife Tammy, Jeff Grubb and Kimberly Fridley and Charlie Cosner; seven great-grandchildren, Alexis, Wyatt, Samantha, Danielle and Dustin Fridley and Addisyn and Brooklynn Baker; two step grandchildren, Dominic and Carla Amtower and two step great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from  2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Locust Grove Church of the Brethren on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. John Walker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Bismarck.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Amtower's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 6 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now