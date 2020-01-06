|
GRANTSVILLE – Naomi Lillian (Parks) Barr, 89, of Grantsville, went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Born on July 15, 1930, in Tunnelton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl (Wolfe) Parks.
Naomi was a 1947 graduate of Kitzmiller High School, and later graduated from Catherman's Business School in Cumberland. She worked as a secretary for Allegany Ballistics Laboratory of 27 years.
Naomi was a member of the Rawlings Methodist church and enjoyed square dancing and gardening. She and her husband, Jim, were Fresh Air Parents, hosting children from New York for a number of years.
Naomi is survived by her husband of 60 years, James L. Barr; siblings, Beatrice Haywood and husband, the late Joseph, Cumberland, Norman A. Parks and wife Rose, Keyser, WV, and Elwood L. Parks and wife Rebecca, Swanton, MD; brother of the heart, James Evans and wife Rose, Oakland; sisters-in-law, Judy Morehead, Westernport, MD, and Beverly Clem and husband Garry, Keyser, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Naomi will remembered for her lovely smile, pleasant personality, and love of God. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Family and friends were received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 15205 McMullen Hwy SW, Cresaptown, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Funeral services were conducted at the funeral home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Merle Correll officiating. Interment followed in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, 2020