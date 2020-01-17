Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nelleen White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelleen R. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelleen R. White Obituary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Nelleen R. White, 91, of Montgomery, AL, passed away December 23, 2019 in Montgomery.
Born February 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Wilson (Bill) Junkins and Queenie (Kitzmiller) Junkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband Everett E. White, 1989.
She and her husband lived for many years and raised their family in Keyser, WV.
Mrs. White is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Kooken and husband Edward and Lee Anna Milavec Wallace, both of Keyser. She is also survived by sons, Ronald White and wife Ronnie Jo of Wetumpka, AL and Kenneth White and wife Sharon of Marietta, GA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Nelleen attended Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
Inurnment will be in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV, at a later date.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -