|
|
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Nelleen R. White, 91, of Montgomery, AL, passed away December 23, 2019 in Montgomery.
Born February 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Wilson (Bill) Junkins and Queenie (Kitzmiller) Junkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband Everett E. White, 1989.
She and her husband lived for many years and raised their family in Keyser, WV.
Mrs. White is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Kooken and husband Edward and Lee Anna Milavec Wallace, both of Keyser. She is also survived by sons, Ronald White and wife Ronnie Jo of Wetumpka, AL and Kenneth White and wife Sharon of Marietta, GA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Nelleen attended Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
Inurnment will be in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV, at a later date.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020