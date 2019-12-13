|
KEYSER - Nelson H. Boyce, 96, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his daughter's home in Winchester, VA.
Born on December 8, 1923 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Charles Elmer and Delphia (Barnhouse) Boyce. He also was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years. Wanda L. (Kesner) Boyce on September 16, 2016; a great-grandchild, Corey McClure and his brothers, Donald, Kenneth, Leon, Charles, Claude and Ralph Boyce.
Mr. Boyce was an electrician with Westvaco in Luke, MD, retiring after 37 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser. He graduated from Piedmont High School in 1942. After graduation, he served with the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II as a radio operator, based in Italy.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sheila Hollida and husband Brent of Winchester, VA; Tena Paluh and husband Michael of Los Angeles, CA and one son, Terry Boyce and wife Debbie of New Martinsville, WV; five grandchildren, Christopher McClure and wife Lisa, Clear Spring, MD; Devon Stein and husband Adam of Stephens City, VA; Brendon Hollida and husband Scott Bradley of Martinsburg, WV; Amanda Motta and husband Renato of Miami, FL; Terry Boyce Jr. of Deerfield Beach, FL and six great-grandchildren Jackson and Evaline Stein; Landon LaPorte, Sofia, Olivia and Kalani Motta.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Queens Point Cemetery, Keyser.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, 2019