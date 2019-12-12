|
KEYSER - Neva M. Smith, 75, of S. Main Street, Keyser, WV, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence.
Born on November 27, 1944 in Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Luther A. and Helen Virginia (Rogers) Smith. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Galen Paul Smith, on March 29, 2010; a daughter, Debra Lynn Dolly and a brother, Charles W. Smith.
Mrs. Smith was retired from the housekeeping department at Potomac Valley Hospital with 40 years of service. A strong, devoted Christian woman, she attended the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Assembly. She also loved animals.
Surviving is her son, Dale Paul Smith of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, Sheri Murphy, Daniel Smith, Adam, Matthew and Holly Stinebaugh and Jerimiah Dolly and a number of great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Vaughn Smith of Elkton, MD and three sisters, Leona Bennett of Mount Storm, WV, Arlena Dolan of Petersburg, WV and Linda Sue Rogers of Keyser and a son-in-law, Marchie Dolly, Jr. of Keyser.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Smith's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 26, 2019