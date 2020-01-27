|
NEW CREEK - Nevada Y. Amtower, 88, of New Creek, WV, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on May 26, 1931 in Laureldale, WV, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas and Ida Virginia (Bosley) Amtower. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emory A. "John" Amtower in July of 1989 and by all of her siblings.
Mrs. Amtower was retired from the Grant County Board of Education at Petersburg High School. She was a member of the Oakdale Church of the Brethren, Scherr, WV.
Surviving is her son, Emory Keith Amtower of New Creek and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Grover Duling officiating.
Interment will be in the Maysville Cemetery, Maysville, WV and will be private for the family.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Amtower's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020