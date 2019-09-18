Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Norma June Liller

Norma June Liller Obituary
Norma June Liller, 87, of Sunnydale Drive, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence.

Born on December 4, 1931 in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Lucy Victoria (Hough) Sinsley. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. "Pook" Liller, Sr. on November 5, 2000 and by all of her brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving is her son, Charles L. Liller, Jr. and wife Stacey of Keyser and her grandson, Travis S. Liller of Keyser.

Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Biser officiating.

Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.

Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Liller's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, 2019
