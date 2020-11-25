KEYSER - Norma Kathryne Gerstell Llewellyn, 97, of Stony Run Road, Keyser, WV, died peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Stonerise Keyser Nursing Home. .
Born on October 16, 1923 at Petersburg, WV, Norma was the daughter of the late John Leroy (J.L.) and Mary Kathryne (Stallings) Boor. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Joseph E. Gerstell on January 31, 1992 and Albertus J. Llewellyn on May 17, 2019.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Norma was a 1942 graduate of Petersburg High School and was also a graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, WV. She loved being a nurse and was employed as the first nurse at Lyle Veach's Clinic in Petersburg, WV; at Potomac Valley Hospital, the former Pulliam's Nursing Home and was the supervisor for the night shift at Heartland of Keyser Nursing Home (now Piney Valley).
Norma was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Keyser and was also a member of several committees within the church in the past. She was a member of the WV Nursing Association, Potomac Highlands Minister Wives Association, New Creek Homemaker's Club and was a life member of the Burlington Family Services.
Norma enjoyed helping people in nursing and loved being a minister's wife. She and her husband, Joseph, served many charges within the West Virginia United Methodist Church conference for 43 years. She will be remembered for her caring and compassion for others.
Surviving are her children: Jennifer M. Riggleman (Hampton) of Laurel, MD; Mary Kay Shaffer (David) of Fredericksburg, VA; Joseph E. Gerstell, III (Cookie) of Petersburg, WV; Ellen Stickley (Kenneth) of Purgitsville, WV and Mark Gerstell (Susan) of Ravenswood, WV. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses, eleven great-grandchildren and one great great grandson. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Nancy Oates for her loving care of Norma while she was at home along with the staff at Stonerise Keyser Nursing Home. The care, love and support that they provided Norma will never be forgotten.
Private graveside services will be held at Philos Cemetery in Westernport MD.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring, which date and time of service will be announced.
Memorial Contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 32 North Davis Street, Keyser WV 26726.
