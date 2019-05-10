|
KEYSER - Norma L. Shears, 81, of Warner Street, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 30, 1937 at Hartmansville, WV, she was a daughter of the late Henry M. and Mary E. (Streets) Sherwood. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Neville W. "Noonie" Shears on June 28, 1998 and three brothers, Gerald, Harold and Marshall Sherwood.
Mrs. Shears was a 1957 graduate of Elk Garden High School where she also was a cheerleader. She retired from Automated Packaging and was Methodist by faith. She also was an avid bowler, having participated in several area leagues.
Surviving are her daughters, Debra Evans of Hartmansville, Sylvia Goff and husband Michael and Lisa Hughes and husband Jerry, all of Keyser; one brother, Lloyd Ray "Jake" Sherwood and one sister, Mary Kathryn Bucklew, both of Hartmansville. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Kalei Goff Tysinger, Kesha L. Hughes, Joshua Hughes, Melissa Sherwood, Marshall Evans, Kimberly McPhail and Heather Mongold and 11 great-grandchildren, Landon, Maddox, Jemma, Jaiden, Oliver, Marcella, Jacksin, Clancy, Austin, Summer and Chloe.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Shears' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 10 to May 17, 2019