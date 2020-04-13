|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN
KEYSER - Norman D. Baker, 87, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born on February 8, 1933 in Cross, WV, he was a son of the late William and Grace (Bobo) Baker. Mr. Baker is the last surviving member of his immediate family and is preceded in death by his wife Vivian G. (Mick) Baker on August 5, 2016 and all of his siblings.
Mr. Baker was formerly employed with Quality Supplier in Keyser and was Baptist by faith.
Surviving are his three daughters, Debra S. Baker of Keyser, Donna E. Hamilton and friend Randy Foltz of Woodstock, VA and Beverly A. Baker of Keyser; three grandchildren, Mark A. Foltz, Jennifer L. Tummala and husband Juggy and Charlie W. Hamilton; two great grandchildren, Morgan Loy and Mason Rothwell as well as a large number of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, public services will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Baker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020