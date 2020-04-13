Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman D. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman D. Baker Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN

KEYSER - Norman D. Baker, 87, of Keyser, WV, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence.
Born on February 8, 1933 in Cross, WV, he was a son of the late William and Grace (Bobo) Baker. Mr. Baker is the last surviving member of his immediate family and is preceded in death by his wife Vivian G. (Mick) Baker on August 5, 2016 and all of his siblings.
Mr. Baker was formerly employed with Quality Supplier in Keyser and was Baptist by faith.
Surviving are his three daughters, Debra S. Baker of Keyser, Donna E. Hamilton and friend Randy Foltz of Woodstock, VA and Beverly A. Baker of Keyser; three grandchildren, Mark A. Foltz, Jennifer L. Tummala and husband Juggy and Charlie W. Hamilton; two great grandchildren, Morgan Loy and Mason Rothwell as well as a large number of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns, public services will be held at a later date with times to be announced.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Baker's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -