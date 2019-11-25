|
|
KEYSER - Nunzio Ernest "Ernie" Barbera, 75, of Hazelton Drive, Keyser, WV, died Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 at his residence.
Born on June 19, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Nunzio and Joy (Shaffer) Barbera. He also was preceded in death by a son, Joseph A. "Peppy" Barbera.
Mr. Barbera was a 1962 graduate of Keyser High School and retired from Dominion Power at the Mount Storm Power Plant with 20 years of service. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church. Ernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed watching the old Western movies on television, especially "Wagon Train" and "Gunsmoke."
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Diana Lynn (Browning) Barbera; one son, Nunzio E. Barbera, II and wife Elizabeth of Keyser; four grandchildren, Symphony Barbera, whom he and Diana raised as their own and Zia, Spade and Zeus Barbera and a sister, Rita Ironmonger and husband Percy of Yorktown, VA. Also surviving are three brothers-in-law, Tom Browning of Keyser, Dan Browning and wife Theresa of Martinsburg, WV and Mike Browning of Florida and special friends, Dave and Julie Cochran and Linda Stark, all of Keyser.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Daryl M. Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in the Meadow Point Cemetery, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the Fountain United Brethren in Christ Church, 11585 Knobley Road, Keyser, WV 26726 or to the Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, 10707 Knobley Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Barbera's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2019