|
|
KEYSER - Harlyn V. Shillingburg, 93, of Pond Meadow Lane, Keyser, WV, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was considered by her family to be gracious, a revered Proverbs: 31 lady, admirable, noble, devoted, memorable and attentive, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence while under the care of the Hospice of the Potomac Valley.
Born on October 15, 1925 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of the late Harley A. "Pete" and Beulah V. (Blackburn) Stickley. She also was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary "Fritz" Stickley; her loving husband of 75 years, Michael F. Shillingburg on August 16, 2018; a son, Michael F. Shillingburg, II and a brother, Richard L. Stickley and his wife Joann.
A 1943 graduate of Keyser High School, Mrs. Shillingburg was a loving homemaker and was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Keyser. She served as a lay leader at both Duling and Calvary United Methodist Churches as well as teaching Sunday school for a total of 50 years. She also was a charter member of the United Methodist Women and the Keyser Chapter of Women's Aglow Fellowship. Additionally, she served as a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels Program for five years.
In a written essay entitled, "My Journey of Life," Grandma references God's phenomenal blessings and how the Holy Spirit did wonderful things in their exotic excursion through life!
Surviving are her son, Lionel Stephen Shillingburg and wife Valerie (Thrasher) of Keyser; a daughter-in-law, Sharon (Lashley) Shillingburg of Winchester, KY; six grandchildren, Michalle Craig and husband Keith, Michael F. Shillingburg, III and wife Wendi, Jennifer Hart and husband Brandt, Jaime Shillingburg and fiancé John, Stephanie Waller and husband Lee and Keri Fridley and husband Brian. Also surviving are 20 great-grandchildren, Dennis, Kaitlin, Jacqueline, Jacob, Hunter, Madilyne, Bryson, Brayden, Arianna, Bryan, Ayden, Konnor, Dani Shea, Brittani, Marysol, Brianna, Jase, Brandt, Jr., Kevin and Austin; a stepsister, Judy Buckbee and husband Gary of Romney, WV and her furry companion, Grandma's baby girl "Maci."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Calvary United Methodist Church, 233 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Wayne Gosnell officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Duling Cemetery, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Faith in Action Food Pantry, 71 James Street, Keyser, WV 26726 or to Calvary United Methodist Church, 233 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Shillingburg's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019