FORT ASHBY - Olen Andrew Kessel, 93, of Fort Ashby passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Devlin Manor in Cumberland.
Born May 6, 1926 in Kessel, WV, he was the son of the late Felix Conway Kessel and Alta Leona Kessel. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Irene (Siever) Kessel, his second wife, Betty J. Kessel, his son, Terry R. Kessel and his sister, Juanita Combs.
Olen is survived by his son, Michael R. Kessel (wife Mary Jo) of Winston-Salem, NC., his daughter, Brenda J. Rizer (husband Roy A. Rizer, Jr.) of Fort Ashby, WV., daughter in law, Cindy Kessel of Romney, WV., his brother, Floyd Kessel of Romney, WV., (2) sisters; Verda Grapes of Romney, WV., Armelda Barb of Moorefield, WV., brother in law, Eugene Combs of Augusta, WV., (5) grandchildren; Michael Kessel II (wife Megan), Andrew Kessel (wife Brandi), David Kessel, all of Winston-Salem, NC., Roy "Trey" Rizer III and Katherine "Katie" Rizer both of Fort Ashby, WV., (4) great grandchildren; Kayden, Kinsleigh, Karter and Kieran Kessel of Winston-Salem, NC., a special niece and nephew; Becky Sue Kobs of Hagerstown, MD and Chris Liston of Summit Point, WV. He is also survived by many other family members and friends.
Olen served his Country for 39 years in military service in active duty and the reserves during WWII, the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war. He lived many places including West Virginia, North Carolina, Florida and Alaska. Wherever life took him, he always belonged to a church and was involved with youth group activities. He enjoyed people and loved seeing the good in young people and being of support to them.
Olen enjoyed much, including his two stores in the Ft. Ashby and Short Gap area, where he made many friends selling sports cards and memorabilia. No matter where he went, he never met a stranger.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Devlin Manor, Cumberland, MD for the exceptional care that Olen received.
Friends will be received on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Branch Mt. Presbyterian Cemetery, Three Churches, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Olen's name can be made to the .
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 2019