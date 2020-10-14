1/1
Opal Frances Sanders
1922 - 2020
KEYSER - Opal Frances Sanders, 98, of Keyser, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Cumberland Health Care, Cumberland, MD.
Born on October 4, 1922 in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Louis Mitchell and Lillie France (Dawson) Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Chelcie, John, Thomas and Lee Sanders and her sisters, Amber Shobe and Ruby Baldwin. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Opal had worked at Potomac Worsted Spinning Mill and was a retired seamstress from Keyser Garment Factory. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her son, Gerald "Jerry" L. Sanders and wife Charlotte of Keyser and her grandsons, Todd Sanders and wife Lynn of Taylorsville, MD, Dr. Scott Sanders and wife Sue of Erie, PA, Jason Sanders and wife Michelle of Fairmont, WV and Dr. Aaron Sanders and wife Kim of Erie. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Zachary, Cassandra, Alex, Mia, Kara and Eva Sanders; step-great-grandchildren: Garret and wife Rachel, Dylan and Colt Nesselrotte.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 1:00pm with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will be held in Queens-Meadow Point Cemetery, Keyser.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Condolences may be left for the family after Opal's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
