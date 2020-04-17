|
WESTERNPORT - Orva Ann Mitter, 85, of Franklin, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Moran Manor Nursing Center.
Born on January 21, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Conn) Barnard. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Bill, Eddie, Charlie, and Paul and a sister, Betty. Orva's older brother, Glenn, who kept the family together passed away the same day.
Orva begin working at Westvaco for a couple of years when she met the love of her life, Harry. Orva was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont. She was an active choir member and active member of her crafting group until her recent decline in health. Orva loved crafts of all kinds and often enjoyed volunteering when able.
Orva is survived by her husband, Harry Mitter. A daughter, Karen Hickman and husband, Mark of Oakland, MD; Granddaughters, Megan Kitzmiller of Inwood, WV, Jennifer Fyfe of Newport, Ireland and Danielle Hickman of Nashville, TN; and 4 Great-grandchildren. Orva is also survived by a sister, Mary Pratt of Oklahoma and her caregiver and friend for the last 5 years, Darlene Meeks.
In accordance with her wishes, Orva will be cremated and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make contributions in Orva's memory may send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020