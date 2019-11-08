Home

SHEPHERDSTOWN - The Rev. Parker Lee Hinzman, DD, 88, of Shepherdstown, WV passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Augusta Medical Center in Fisherville, Virginia.
Born June 10, 1931 in Valley Bend, WV, he was the son of the late George Edward Hinzman and Margaret Virginia Chewning Hinzman and the youngest of 11 children.
Parker received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered during his service in the Korean War. He received his BA from Salem College, M Div from United Theological Seminary, and Doctor of Divinity from WV Wesleyan.
He served on the WV United Methodist Conference staff, as Superintendent of the Bluefield District, and chaired many conference level committees. He pastored EUB churches in IN, OH, and WV, then after the merge with Methodists, several United Methodist churches in WV. His most recent pastorate was 18 years at the Shenandoah Junction Charge. He retired the second time in June, 2019.
His favorite hobbies were raising beagles and hunting rabbits.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Janet, at home; one daughter, Vickie Pullins and husband, Chuck of Daniels, WV; three sons, Jim Hinzman and wife, Dana of Bishop, GA, Dr. Timothy Cobb and wife, Sarah of Richmond, IN and The Rev. Andy Cobb and wife, Elizabeth of Onancock, VA; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with the Rev. Andy Cobb officiating. Interment will be in Uvilla United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shenandoah Junction United Methodist Charge, 3415 Kearneysville Pike, Shepherdstown, WV 25443 or .
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019
