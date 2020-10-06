1/1
Patricia Ann Holloway
KEYSER - Patricia Ann Holloway, 74 of Keyser, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born on August 5, 1946 in Keyser, she was the daughter of the late Robert Mason Duckworth and Frances L. Duckworth Carr. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Lynn Kyle, step-daughter, Jackie Sciranko and her sister, Kay Helmick.
Patricia was a waitress at the Royal Restaurant for many years. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Robert E. Goose Holloway, Sr.; her step-children, Robert "Bobby" Holloway, Jr. and wife Michelle of Spring Grove, PA, Sheryl "Sam" (Glass) Weyant and husband Woodrow "Woody" of Bedford, PA, Michele Groft and husband Eric of Spring Grove, PA and Becky Eagleson and husband Justin of Pine Grove, PA; her brother, Kenny Duckworth and her sisters, Melva Duckworth, Judy Morton and Melissa Morton. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Patti Davis and husband Tim, Josh Duckworth, Autumn Kyle and Jacob Kyle and two great-grandchildren, Courtney Davis and Ethan Davis.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 2:00 – 4:00pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home at 1:00pm with the Reverend Robert M. Carter officiating. Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all times.
Condolences may be left for the family after Patricia obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
