BURLINGTON - Patricia D. Streets, 81, of Burlington, WV, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Hampshire Center in Romney, WV.
Born on September 6, 1938 at Hampshire, WV, she was a daughter of the late Harry Ord and Gertrude "Jackie" (Warnick) Newcomb. She also was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bert Newcomb; her husband, Delbert Junior Streets in 2000; an infant daughter, Beverly Michelle Streets; an infant granddaughter, Christy Martin; two brothers, Johnny and Eddie Newcomb and a sister, Betty Hartman.
Mrs. Streets was a 1956 graduate of Piedmont High School. She was employed for many years as a child care provider with Mountain Heart in Petersburg, WV. She also was formerly employed at the Burlington Fox's Pizza Den and as a receptionist with the Smith Funeral Home in Burlington. In the 1970's and 80's, she and her late husband owned and operated Newcomb's Store in Burlington. She was Methodist by faith.
Surviving are her children, Lisa Lynn Knisley and husband Randy of Maurertown, VA, Margaret "Peggy" Hamzah and husband Tony of Gainesville, VA, Kimberly Ann Sesson and husband Jerome of Alexandria, VA, Tammy Marie Martin of Alexandria and Delbert Patrick Streets and wife Bobbie of Burlington; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Allen officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Bloomington, MD.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Streets' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020