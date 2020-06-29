PIEDMONT - Patricia Strickler "Pat" 87 of W. Harrison St, Piedmont, WV died at Morgantown, WV on June 28, 2020.
She was born in Piedmont, WV on March 30, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Larry DiMasi and Theresa (Fanto) DeMasi. She was Preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Nyman and Rose Mary Sanders.
Pat was a 1951 graduate of Piedmont High School. She was a devoted member of Divine Mercy/Saint Peter in Westernport, MD. She worked at Wagoner's Drug Store in Westernport, MD for over 23 years.
She loved to play cards and was an avid Bridge Player and she also like to Crochet.
Patricia is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Victor H. Strickler, her step-son Victor B. Strickler and three nieces; Susan E. Park, Stephanie Nyman and Terri Circeo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Saint Peter in Westernport at 11 AM. The family will receive friends at church from 10 AM until time of service. Social distancing and face mask are required at the church. Interment will be at Saint Peter cemetery.
The Fredlock Funeral home in Piedmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.fredlockfh.com
