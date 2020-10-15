KEYSER – Paul Giffin "Diddy" Liller, 89, of Keyser, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Moran Manor, Westernport, Md.
Born on November 7, 1930 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Leo and Sarah Elizabeth (Berg) Liller.
Paul was a 1949 graduate of Keyser High School and attended Potomac State College and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1950-1952 during the Korean Conflict. He worked for B&O, Chessie System and retired from CSX Railroad after 37 years of service.
An active member of Keyser Church of the Brethren, he was church treasurer for 12 years and was involved in the building program and a member of Boyce Houser Post #41 America Legion, Keyser.
Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Regina "Jeanne" Liller; his son, Steven Paul Liller and wife Diane; two granddaughters, four great-grandsons; his sister, Anna Mae Liller and his brother, Leo Richard Liller and wife Betty. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 1:00pm with Reverend Mark Liller officiating.
Private Interment will be in Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Paul G. Liller, Keyser Church of the Brethren,
152 S. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Condolences may be left for the family after Paul's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com