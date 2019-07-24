Home

Paul R. Andrews

Paul R. Andrews Obituary
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Paul R. Andrews, 92, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on June 9, 2019.
He was born on March 29, 1927 in Westernport, MD to Mary Helen Hershberger. He was raised by his grandparents, James and Edna Hershberger of Elk Garden. Paul grew up in Keyser, where he attended Keyser High School, Class of 1949.
He answered the call to duty and joined the U.S. Navy in what would become a 20-year career that took him around the world, including service in the Korean War, a tour in Europe and duty stationed in Kodiak, Alaska in the early 1960s. He was transferred to U.S. Naval Operations at the Pentagon where he remained until retirement in 1966.
Paul then joined private industry as the membership director at the Society for Technical Communication, where he worked 20 years.
Paul enjoyed golfing, gardening, taking road trips, working crossword puzzles every day, and rooting for the Washington Redskins. He had a passion for history. He could whistle like a bird and was a master at playing Blackjack.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Arlene (Pearce) of Alexandria, his daughters Edna Flynn, of Centreville, VA, and Toni Andrews, of Alexandria. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kevin, Caitlin, Meredith, Meghan and John and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Sawyer, Malachi and Cora.
Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 24 to July 31, 2019
